Wafalme Stars land in 'Group of Death'
What you need to know:
- Kenya are in Pool C alongside runners-up of the previous edition, Cameroon, Libya and Ghana.
In Cairo
Wafalme Stars have been drawn in a tough Pool C of the CAVB Men's African Nations Championship that will serve off on Sunday here in Cairo.
Kenya are in Pool C alongside runners-up of the previous edition, Cameroon, Libya and Ghana.
Wafalme Stars head coach Gideon Tarus said it's a tricky group on paper but they are determined to go all the way.
"Cameroon and Libya are formidable teams just like Kenya. We are going for a fight and we are determined to cause an upset just like in 2021. People thought we would lose to Egypt but we surprised them.
"It's good that we are facing strong teams early since it will help us to prepare for the knockout stages. It will be a good opportunity for some of my young players to learn," said Tarus.
A total of 15 teams will take part in this year's edition after Congo Brazzaville withdrew at the last minute.
Defending champions Tunisia will take on Mali, Tanzania and Chad in Pool B while hosts Egypt have Algeria and Burundi to contend with in Pool A.
Pool D comprises Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal and Gambia. The latter two were yet to arrive in Cairo on Saturday night forcing organisers to postpone start of the competition by a day.
Egypt will now take on Burundi in the only match to be played on Sunday after the opening ceremony at the Cairo International Stadium.
After the preliminary round, the tournament will enter Round of 16 and thereafter quarter-finals, semi-finals and final where the champion will be decided.
"It's a good thing that we will be playing Round of 16 since this will give Kenya an opportunity to play more matches and improve our FIVB ranking. We have a big and capable squad that can allow us to rotate the team effectively," said Tarus.
Full draw
Pool A
Egypt
Burundi
Algeria
Pool B
Tunisia
Mali
Tanzania
Chad
Pool C
Cameroon
Kenya
Ghana
Libya
Pool D
Morocco
Rwanda
Senegal
Gambia