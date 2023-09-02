Wafalme Stars warm up for African tourney with Morocco draw

In Cairo

Kenya Saturday staged a remarkable comeback to hold Morocco 2-2 (21-25, 26-28, 25-22,25-22) in a build-up match played here at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides agreed to play only four sets perhaps with an eye on the opening match of the CAVB Men’s African Nations Championship. The tournament is set to start on Sunday after the drawing of lots Saturday night.

Wafalme Stars coach Gideon Tarus started with setter Brian Melly, middle blockers Brian Kamonde and Simeon Kipkorir, outside hitters Dennis Omollo and Joshua Kiprono, Abiud Chirchir at opposite while Sam Juma handled the libero duties.

Wafalme Stars coach Gideon Tarus gestures during their friendly match against Morocco at Cairo International Stadium indoor hall on September 2, 2023. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

The first set was evenly contested until 17-17 when Morocco who pulled away in the decisive moments through the reliable opposite Mohamed Al Hachdadi to win at 25-21.

Kenya regrouped in the second set as Tarus maintained his first six only swapping Juma for James Mutero who started as the libero. Wafalme started strongly and matched the Moroccans in every rally.

Kenya led 23-19 at some point in the second set but a series of individual errors and tricky serves from Morocco saw the North Africans draw level at 26 before winning it at 28-26.

“I am happy with the scores, pushing a team like Morocco like this is impressive. We are happy with our attacking combinations but we have noted some errors in defence especially when the opposite is attacking. It’s something we need to work on because good blocking on the net will improve our back court defence,” observed Tarus.

Both coaches rested their first teams for the last two sets and it’s Tarus’s charges who won this contest. Libero Mutero remained on court where he was joined by setter Kelvin Maiyo, opposite Enock Mogeni, outside hitters Cornelius Kiplagat and Aggrey Kibungei, middle blockers Shadrack Misiko and Bernard Wechuli.

Morocco opposite Mohamed El Hachdadi in action against Kenya during their friendly match at Cairo International Stadium indoor hall on September 2, 2023.

Again, Wafalme Stars had a bright start that they maintained to lead 23-20. Poor reception allowed Morocco to close in at 23-22 but that’s the far they could reach as Mogeni won the set with a monster block at 25-22.

Juma resumed his libero duties in the fourth set as Tarus maintained the first six that won the third set. Yet it was Morocco who went ahead 9-6. An ace from the impressive Kibungei leveled the game at 15-15.

“Our opponents were comfortable in receiving jump services so we are thinking of having a variety of jump and float service depending on the game situation,” noted Tarus.

Misiko and Mogeni then produced two monster blocks as Kenya sensed victory.

Kiplagat’s services drew two overpasses that were superbly killed by Kibungei and Misiko forcing Morocco coach Paolo Montagnani to call for a timeout with Kenya leading 23-21. But it was a little too late as an error from service gifted Kenya the set at 25-22.