Volleyball: Prisons promote five players, coach after league triumph

Kenya Prisons men's volleyball team assistant coach Saul 'Omunyange' Wafula is among six team members that earned promotion to become Corporals at Kenya Prisons Service on Friday.

Others who were promoted from Constables to Corporals are long-serving Kenya Prisons middle blocker Hudson Chesoli, setter Daniel Kiptoo, and the 2022/23 Kenya Volleyball Federation National League Most Valuable Player Elphas Makuto.

Middle blocker Joan Jelagat and Loice Jepkosgei, who can play as an opposite and outside hitter, also moved up the ladder in the women's side.

Prisons General Commissioner John Warioba conducted the ceremony in the presence of Director of Operations, Kenya Prisons David Kilundo as well as the newly appointed team manager Patrick Lokomoi at the Kenya Prisons Service headquarters in Upper Hill on Friday.

Lokomoi took over from Hassan Tari.

The promotion is a major boost especially for the men's side who recently reclaimed the National League title they last won in 2016 at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, indoor arena, Nairobi.

Prisons beat former champions General Service Unit, Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Defence Forces to the title.

Kenya Prisons women's team finished third behind Kenya Pipeline and champions KCB Women's Volleyball Team.

Speaking on phone after the ceremony, Wafula attributed the new development to patience and discipline.

"It comes as a surprise and I give all the glory to God and those who trusted in my capabilities, especially Kilundo. I have coached Mombasa Prisons and Nairobi Prisons teams before moving to the main team Kenya Prisons early this month. And the fact that within a short period of time, we led the team to win the title is something amazing. I'm forever indebted to the Kenya Prisons Service management for believing in me," said Wafula who deputises former Kenyan international Dennis Mokua.