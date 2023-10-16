KVF expands National League to include new clubs

Four teams have joined Kenya Volleyball Federation men and women's National League for the 2023/24 that serves off on November 2 at the Koitalel Samoei University grounds in Mosoriot in Nandi County.

Camp Administration Unit (CAU) and self-supporting Base Yetu from Nyeri County are the new men's teams that will play in the top tier league after they earned promotion from Division Two by virtue of finishing in the first and second positions respectively.

Maranatha and Bunge Volleyball Club are the newcomers in the women's league.

CAU and Base Yetu will be part of the 16 men's teams that will battle for the four playoffs slots at the end of the season.

Kenya Prisons, Kenya Ports Authority, General Service Unit and Kenya Defence Forces played in the 2022/2023 playoffs early this month at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani indoor arena in Nairobi, while KCB Women's Volleyball Team, Kenya Pipeline, Kenya Prisons and Directorate of Criminal Investigations competed in the women's event.

Bunge and Maranatha will join the 12-team women's league.

Central Prisons and Vihiga County, that were part of last year's men competition, failed to register their teams for this season due to financial constraints.

BaseYetu Team Manager Vienna King'aru said they will be out to prove that they qualified for the top tier league on merit.

"We will start an intensive training session on Wednesday at Mureru grounds as we prepare to start a new life in the National League. We have a youthful side with players drawn from this region and therefore we will start as the underdogs but we are keen to represent the region the best way we know how.

"Firstly, we would love to represent this region well knowing very well that we will be carrying the weight of volleyball enthusiasts from this region. The region has lacked proper representation in recent times, but we are here ready to do that. We are aiming for a top 10 finish," said King'aru.

"We have been surviving on well-wishers and I hope our performance will attract sponsors. We want to thank Businessman Nick Mararo who bought the team the first uniform and also ensured we registered in the league. We hope his efforts will not go in vain," she added.

One of the Bunge players, Florence Bosire said they have joined the league to learn and improve on their skills.