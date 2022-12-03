Volleyball: Pipeline, Prisons renew rivalry at Eldoret tourney

Kenya Prisons and Pipeline will clash in a high stakes contest in Day Two of the Eldoret City Open volleyball tournament on Sunday.

Both sides won their opening two matches in the senior women club's category to set up a final of sorts at Eldoret Sports Club on Sunday.

Kenya Prisons beat Post Bank 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-16) in their opening match before seeing off Kenya Defence Forces (27-25, 25-17, 25-20) in their last match of the day.

Kenya Pipeline also opened their campaign with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-16) win over Post Bank before overcoming KDF in straight sets (25-17, 25-17, 25-20).

Both sides are now tied on six points and the winner on Sunday will not only win the women's title but also claim bragging rights.

“The girls have been out of action for a while and winning today has prepared them well for Sunday’s match against Kenya Pipeline. We have to play well and win,” said Kenya Prisons coach Josp Barasa.

In the senior men's clubs category, KDF beat Rift Valley Prisons 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-17) while Kenya Prisons thrashed Uganda Stormers 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-10).

Both the senior men and women clubs categories have attracted four teams each and are being played in round robin format.

In the schools category, Namwela High School from Bungoma County beat New Light High School 3-1 (27-25, 25-22, 16-25, 25-16).

Tournament director Paul Bitok said he was impressed with the turnout in the inaugural edition.

“We are glad that 37 teams turned up today and this is encouraging. Our motto is to always play and win clean, something we are also extending to our athletes because many come from this region.