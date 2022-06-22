Volleyball: Leaders KPA look to extend unbeaten run

Kenya Ports Authority's unbeaten run will be put to test during the sixth leg of the men’s Kenya Volleyball Federation National League that serves off Thursday at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The four-day action will see the coastal outfit, who lead the standings on 28 points from 10 matches, play the much-improved Kenya Forest Service (KFS) on Thursday, reigning champions General Service Unit (GSU) the next day, before they battle 2016 former champions Kenya Prisons on Saturday.

The dockers will wind up their fixtures with a clash against Administration Police (AP).

GSU have 23 points from eight matches, KFS are fourth with 20 points from nine matches, Prisons are fifth with 18 points from eight matches, while AP occupy 12th place with eight points from as many matches in 16-team league.

Ahead of the KPA clash, KFS coach Wachira Gatuiria said there is a lot to play for.

“The four play-offs slots are at stake. At the completion of the sixth leg, there will be a clear picture of who are the favourites. It will be a tricky match but we are ready to excel," said Gatuiria.

At the bottom end, Vihiga County return to action after they gave the fifth leg a wide berth last month.

Vihiga, coached by Sammy Mugata, have a date with Prisons Central, TrailBlazers, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Nyanza Prisons.

Vihiga are pegged bottom winless from six matches. Mugata said the current position on the standings doesn’t define their capability, but was quick to note that financial constraints have let them down.

“I’m glad we will honour these fixtures and hope we will have something to smile about when the competition comes to an end,” said Mugata, who is among the officials attending the FIVB Level II Coaching Course conducted by Moroccan Director Mustapha Ahchouche at Nyayo Stadium.

"We will not tire to ask for financial boost as I believe we have good players who can record positive results. But it’s unfortunate that we have previously been forced to shelve matches and thus derail the momentum."

Other matches on Thursday will see Prisons Nyanza play Equity Bank, while Western Prisons take on Kenya Prisons.

KDF will cross swords with TrailBlazers in one of the highlights of the day. KDF and Blazers are among the teams that are jostling for the play-offs slots.

Kenya Army play Rift Valley Prisons, while Nairobi Prisons will welcome their compatriots Mombasa Prisons in the last match of the day.

Fixtures

Thursday

Prisons Nyanza v Equity Bank (9am)

Western Prisons v Kenya Prisons (9am)

AP v GSU (11am)

TrailBlazers v KDF (11am)

KFS v KPA (1pm)

Kenya Army v Rift Valley Prisons (1pm)

Vihiga County v Prisons Central (3pm)