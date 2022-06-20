Volleyballer Chepchumba wins SJAK monthly award

Fresh from being feted as the Most Valuable Player at the African Clubs Championship in Tunisia, high-flying volleyball player Sharon Chepchumba has been awarded the Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) LG Sports Personality of the month of May.

Chepchumba, who also plays for the national team, guided KCB Women’s Volleyball Team to win gold medal after seeing off record holders Al Ahly of Egypt 3-1 in the final early this month.

The bankers are the first Kenyan club to win the trophy since Kenya Prisons in 2013.

"This award is a big encouragement for me. I dedicate this award to the teammates. This is not the end of it, It won't stop here, I have the world championship to look forward to and this award will even push me more hard to achieve my future targets,” said the opposite attacker at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Monday.

“I'm so happy for emerging the Sports Personality of the Month of May. I thank God for this. I also thank LG and SJAK for this award. It's a big encouragement to fight for more awards and to inspire others,” she added.

In winning the coveted award, Chumba as she is amiably referred to in volleyball circles took home a personalized trophy and an LG refrigerator worth Sh100,000.

LG Corporates Communication Manager, Maureen Kemunto said; “Its a good exposure for LG to diversify to volleyball, this being the first award in the sports discipline. We hope this award is a motivation to other volleyball players that can be recipients in the future."

Chumba beat a strong field of nominees including double Deaflympics (5,000m and 10,000m) gold medalist Simon KIbai, Deaf golfer Isaac Makokha, who became the first ever Kenyan golfer to win a medal at the Summer Deaflympics in Caxius do Sul, Brazil.

Makokha won a bronze medal in his historic feat. Other nominee were Strathmore Leos player Brunson Madigu, who was the MVP at the Kabeberi Sevens.

SJAK President Chris Mbaisi thanked LG for their generous support saying the partnership has gone a long way in rewarding excellence.