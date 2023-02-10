Volleyball: GSU thrash Prisons in lopsided contest

Defending champions General Service Unit (GSU) beat arch-rivals Kenya Prisons 3-0 (27-25,25-21, 25-12) during the second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation men’s National League played at Nyayo National Stadium Indoor gymnasium in Nairobi on Friday.

At the same time, Kenya Army and Administration Police shocked pre-match favourites Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and Trailblazers in other matches played at the same venue.

Army swept aside (KFS) 3-1(25-15,19-25,25-12,25-18) while AP defeated Trailblazers 3-1 (26-24,24-26,25-20,25-16).

An elated Army coach William Wahome said picking three points from KFS was a big achievement.

“KFS have had a good record against us in previous seasons and I’m happy that we finally turned the tables on them. We have been working hard and I'm not shocked with the results. We have been patient and hope better results awaits us as the league gathers momentum,” said Wahome.

In the main match of the day, GSU paraded setter Mathias Kemboi who crossed over from KFS , Dominic Chelule who decamped from Blazers, Cornelius Kiplagat, Naftali Chumba, Nicholas Matui, Shadrack Musiko and libero Hudson Kipchumba.

On the other hand, 2016 champions Prisons lined up captain Hudson Chesoli, Denis Esokon, Timothy Kipruto, Timon Kimutai, Emmanuel Mwandori who was signed from Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Elphas Makuto and libero Jairus Kipkosgei.

Two points separated the two sides for the better part of the first set as GSU held on to the slim leads 8-6, 9-11 and 13-15 courtesy of poor services from Prisons.

Prisons later stabilised and led their opponents 17-15, 20-18 and 22-20 as Esokon and Makuto powered through GSU blocks.

General Service Unit (GSU) outside hitter Nicholas Matui spikes past Kenya Prisons outside hitter Elphas Makuto during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match at Nyayo Stadium Indoor Gymnasium in Nairobi on February 10, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Poor services and reception were Prisons' main undoing as GSU came from behind to level the game twice at 22-22 and 25-25 before they won the first set 27-25.

In the second set, GSU took an early lead 6-4 and 9-4 as Kemboi, Chelule and Matui combined well upfront with their powerful spikes.

GSU would later falter as they allowed Prisons back in the match when the warders narrowed the gap to just a point at 13-14 and 17-18.

Prisons pair of Makuto and Mwandori mounted blocks to force a 20-20 tie before GSU coach Gideon Tarus rested middle blocker Chelule for experienced left attacker Bonventrey Wekesa.

The tactic paid off as Wekesa's services powered the paramilitary side to 23-20 lead before they took the set 25-21.

Prisons coach David Lung’aho rested setter Mwandori for regular Kelvin Maiyo in the third set as his team trailed 9-5.

Prisons looked out of options as their opponents extended the lead 11-5 and 18-10 before they strolled to the win 25-12.

Prisons coach David Lung'aho conceded defeat saying, ”We struggled with reception and there is nothing you can do without good reception. We didn’t get time to train in the indoor facility after training outdoor the entire period but we are optimistic that the result against Kenya Defence Forces on Saturday will be better considering we will play outdoor.”

GSU coach Tarus lauded his players for a good show.

Administration Police players celebrate a point during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match against Trailblazers at Nyayo Stadium Indoor Gymnasium in Nairobi on February 10, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Nairobi Prisons and Equity Bank also recorded wins at the same venue.

Nairobi Prisons overwhelmed Mombasa Prisons 3-0 (25-23,25-22,25-16) while Equity defeated Western Prisons 3-0 (25-13,25-18,25-22).

Rift Valley Prisons overpowered Nyanza Prisons 3-0 (25-21,25-20,25-23).

Meanwhile, Deep Heat company have sponsored next weekend’s National Beach Volleyball circuit to a tune of Sh340,000.

Speaking Friday after a cheque presentation to KVF Beach Volleyball Commission chairman Moses Mbuthia and players Brackcides Agala and Yvonne Wavinya, at Nyayo National Stadium, Deep Heat marketing manager John Macharia, said they look forward to bettering their sponsorship.

“This is a good boost ahead of the event. We thank the Deep Heat company and more so the beach commission for the support. We challenge the young players to embrace the sport,” said Agala.

Saturday fixtures (All matches at Nyayo Stadium)

Vihiga County v Equity (9am)

Prisons Kenya v KDF (9am)

Blazers v GSU (11am)

Rift Valley Prisons v AP (11am)

KFS v Nyanza Prisons (1pm)

Mombasa Prisons v Army (1pm)

Prisons Central v Nairobi Prisons (3pm)