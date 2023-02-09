Volleyball: GSU take on familiar foes Prisons

Perennial rivals, defending champions General Service Unit (GSU) and former champions Kenya Prisons Friday clash at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium in the highlight of the second leg of 2022/23 Kenya Volleyball Federation men's National League.

Prisons have in recent times played second fiddle to GSU having last won the league title in 2016. They finished fourth during the National League play-offs last year and team coach David Lung'aho is optimistic the team will find their groove back this season.

In their last encounter during the National League play-offs last season, GSU defeated Prisons 3-1.

"We have always pushed them (GSU) to the edge in all our meetings but they eventually carry the day but we hope we will have our way this time around. Not the best fixture to start the league campaign with but it is what it is and we are ready," said Lung'aho who doubles up as the KVF Technical Director.

GSU team manager Cyrus Sang said they are keen to start the league on a winning note.

"We know it is a tricky fixture but we will give our all. The players are in good spirits and a win will definitely put us in a better position as we get our title defence underway," said Sang.

In the other matches, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), who failed to make the cut for the National League play-offs last season welcome Vihiga County as Nairobi Prisons play Mombasa Prisons.

KDF finished fifth behind Trailblazers, Kenya Prisons, Kenya Ports Authority and GSU in that order respectively at the completion of the 2021/22 regular season.

Trailblazers who have lost two of their key players--opposite Moses Omondi (Iraqi Volleyball side Erbil club) and middle blocker Dominic Chelule (GSU) -- will tackle Administration Police (AP) while Rift Valley Prisons battle Nyanza Prisons.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), who were runners-up last season will take on Central Prisons.

Equity Bank have a date with Western Prisons, while Kenya Forest Service play Kenya Army.

"Our wish has always been to make the cut for the play-offs at the end of the regular season. And while we haven't been able to achieve that since we joined the league in 2017 , we hope to achieve that this season. But we have to be strategic and give our all," said KFS coach Wachira Gatuiria.

Fixtures (All matches at Nyayo Stadium)

Friday

Equity Bank v Western Prisons(9am)

KP A v Central Prisons (9am)

Nairobi Prisons v Mombasa Prisons (11am)

Kenya Army v Kenya Forest Service (11am)

Nyanza Prisons v Rift Valley Prisons(1pm)

AP v Trailblazers(1pm)

GSU v Kenya Prisons(3pm)