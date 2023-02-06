Depleted but unfazed, Trailblazers raring to go

Trailblazers captain James Mutero believes the team will flourish despite losing two dependable players as the second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) men's National League beckons.

The second leg runs from Friday to Sunday at the Nyayo National stadium gymnasium Nairobi.

The impressive duo of opposite Moses Omondi and middle blocker Dominic Chelule left the team for Iraqi side Erbil club and KVF champions General Service Unit (GSU) respectively.

Middle blocker Phillip Tall crossed over to Kenya Forest Service.

"The pressure we have is to do better than last season where we finished third in the league on our maiden appearance. Chelule and Omondi were good players and their services will definitely be missed, but we have good cover," said Mutero, who is also the team libero.

Speaking at the launch of their official 2022/2023 kit at their training base at Absa on Monday, Mutero said this weekend's fixtures will shape their way forward.

Blazers play Administration Police on Friday, cross swords with champions GSU the following day before they tackle Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) on Sunday.

"We won against AP and KDF before we succumbed to GSU last season. These are tricky fixtures but we are determined to get the nine points.

Remember we denied KDF a chance to play in the play-offs after we defeated them and I know they are still nursing the wounds, but we are keen to complete what we started when we face them.

We ruffled GSU feathers and I know they don't expect to have it easy," said Mutero.

Blazers have brought in right attacker Boash Nyachieo from KPA.

Eugene Okello, Phillip Kiberenge, Musa Ndichu, Reagan Oselu and Byron Duke will also have a chance to feature for the team after they failed to make it to the playing list.

Team assistant coach Benard Oselu echoed Mutero's sentiments saying they are unstoppable.