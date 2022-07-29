Volleyball: GSU claw Prisons as KPA edge TrailBlazers

Defending champions General Service Unit (GSU) overwhelmed their local nemesis Kenya Prisons 3-1 (25-20,19-25, 25-21, 28-26) to launch their title defence on a high as Kenya Volleyball Federation men's National League play-offs got underway Friday at Nyayo National stadium in Nairobi.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) had to dig deep to defeat newcomers TrailBlazers 3-2 (25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 17-25, 15-11) in an entertaining match at the same venue.

GSU will Saturday play TrailBlazers in their second match from 10am before they complete the three-day event with a clash against KPA on Sunday.

GSU team manager Cyrus Sang said they have to improve on reception and services ahead of the remaining two matches.

“We played out of system but I’m glad we won the match. We don’t want to go ahead of ourselves and therefore we are taking one match at a time,” said Sang.

Prisons coach David Lung’aho picked positives from the loss.

“In the recent times, GSU have defeated us with 3-0 set ratio and I’m glad we pulled one back. After the injury of Jairus (Kipkosgei), at the end of third set, I thought the players will crumble but they held it together and it’s unfortunate silly mistakes cost us the fourth set but we hope to recover ahead of our clash against KPA on Saturday,” said Lung’aho, who doubles up as KVF Technical Director.

It was a balanced game for the better part of the first set as GSU and Prisons tied 8-8, 13-13, 15-15 and 18-18.

The paramilitary side then opened a four point gap 19-23 thanks to opposite attacker’s Abiud Chirchir powerful spikes en-route winning the set 25-20.

The script was not different in the early stages of the second set.

Both sides tied 2-2 and 4-4 before Prisons squeezed a slim 6-5 and 8-7 leads as fans favourite opposite attacker Timon Kimutai was a joy to watch with his impressive spikes.

Middle blocker Simeon Kipkorir and setter Brian Melly then combined well upfront as GSU bagged two quick points that saw both teams tie 9-9.

Kipkosgei than earned three points with his tricky services as Prisons broke away from their opponents 15-11.

Prisons held on to a four-point lead 18-14 as GSU looked out of sorts. The warders extended their lead to 21-17 as Prisons duo of Rodgers Kipkurui and Kelvin Maiyo then mounted water-tight blocks to seal the set at 25-19 to level the sets 1-1.

In the third set, both teams tied 6-6 and 8-8 before GSU pulled away 13-10.

Cornelius Kiplagat and Abiud Chirchir then led GSU to 17-14 lead with their powerful spikes.

Prisons coach Lung’aho then rested Elphas Makuto for Sila Kipruto as they trailed 17-18 before Kipkorir, Kiplagat and Melly mounted blocks that saw GSU pull away 21-17 before they clinched the set 25-21 for a 2-1 set advantage.

In the fourth set, Kipkosgei who had picked an ankle injury after landing poorly towards the end of the third set was rested for Meshack Wambua as GSU took a comfortable 6-2 lead.

Wambua would earn points with his services coupled with Kipkirui’s blocks but Prisons still trailed 9-14 and 11-14.

Michael Chemos, who came in for the impressive Kimutai, then helped Prisons close in on GSU at 14-15 before both teams tied at 15-15.

GSU benefited from their opponents unforced errors to lead 18-15 and 21-18 but Prisons found their footing to close gap 21-22 before both teams tied 24-24 and 25-25. However it was GSU who carried the day with 28-26 win.

Saturday fixtures

TrailBlazers v GSU 10am