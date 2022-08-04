Volleyball fratenity mourns celebrated referee Edward Gitau

Kenya Volleyball Federation chairman Waithaka Kioni led the sport's fraternity in mourning referee Edward “Wa-Taylor” Gitau who died on Thursday morning at the Nairobi West Hospital.

Gitau, who is father of Equity Bank setter Elias, was involved in a road accident on Bunyala Road roundabout on July 29 as he headed home after officiating at the KVF national league matches at Nyayo National Stadium.

He suffered serious head injuries and was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of the Nairobi West Hospital before he succumbed to injuries on Thursday.

“Thank you to all those who have so far offered financial and moral support to the family. Let's pray for the family and continue to provide all necessary support as they endure the pain and agony of Wa-Tailor's sudden departure from our midst,” said Kioni.

“Our sincere condolences to Wa-Tailor’s family, workmates and friends. Kenyan Volleyball has lost a dedicated and passionate player, referee and mentor of many. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” added KVF deputy chairman Charles Nyaberi.

“So sad indeed. May his soul rest in eternal peace and may his family find comfort in the Lord,” said David Kilundo, KVF's second Vice Chairman.

KVF Sports Organising Secretary Ishmael Chege added: “This is unbelievable. WA-tailor has been active in officiating the league matches. May his soul rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, offers are flying in fast for on-form middle blocker Dominic Chelule who plies his trade with Kenya Volleyball Federation men’s National League team Trail Blazers.

Chelule stood out for Trailblazers as his team beat the odds to finish third in the just-concluded Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Blazers overwhelmed 2016 champions Kenya Prisons 3-0 sets to finish third behind General Service Unit (GSU) who retained the league title for the fifth time in a row after a 3-1 win over much-improved Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

GSU, KPA and Equity Bank are now in hot pursuit of the 25-year-old, who had a one-year stint at Burundian club Rukinzo.

Chelule revealed that he was spoilt for choice but was non-committal on staying with Trailblazers in the new season that starts in November.

"I can't really tell if I will be going back to Trailblazers but I will weigh my options and settle for a team that is keen on building my enterprising career. I'm happy that I'm getting offers from the top clubs, this being my second season. That said, I will not allow the new development to get into my head and I hope to make a sober decision at the end of it all," said the former Githiga Boys High School student.

Should Chelule choose Equity Bank, he will rejoin the side he left for Rukinzo in 2021.