Volleyball: Equity Bank complete perfect weekend outing

Equity Bank Sunday beat Kenya Forest Service (KFS) 3-0 (27-25, 25-18, 25-17) to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs alive.

The bankers, under veteran coach Sammy Kirongo, bagged three wins during the fourth leg of the National League at the Nyayo National Stadium over the weekend to move to fourth position with 22 points from 10 matches.

Kenya Defence Forces, who have 25 points from 10 matches, are third, while

Kenya Prisons are second with 27 points from 10 matches same as their arch-rivals

national champions General Service Unit (GSU), but the paramilitary side have a game.

Equity captain Wilson Waibei said they have to keep cool heads in the remaining matches.

“We have a chance to qualify for the play-offs if we win our remaining matches. They are tricky fixtures but time will tell," said the middle blocker.

Equity are yet to play Mombasa Prisons Administration Police of Kenya, GSU and Kenya Army.

On the other hand, KFS' chances of qualifying for the play-offs continued to fade away. The Service men are 11th with 10 points from nine matches in the 16-team league.

KFS on Friday lost to Trailblazers 3-1 before they earned a walk over after their opponents Rift Valley Prisons failed to honour their fixture on Saturday.

The side coached by Wachira Gatuira finished sixth last season. In the other matches played at the same venue, Kenya Ports Authority beat Vihiga Volleyball Club 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-16), while 2016 champions Kenya Prisons defeated compatriots Western Prisons 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-12).