Rising Kenya Army fancy a go at champs GSU in volleyball league

Underdogs Kenya Army are punching above their weight, and rolling with the punches in the Kenya Volleyball Federation men’s National League.

They shocked pre-match favourites Kenya Forest Service (KFS) 3-1 in the third leg last month before beating a much improved Administration Police of Kenya (APK) 3-1(25-15, 25-14, 21-25, 25-23) in the fourth leg at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on Saturday.

Kenya Army, formed in 2018, have failed to go past 10th position in their previous league campaigns.

Related Paul Bitok tournament to resume next month Sports

But these could change. As this season gathers pace, Kenya Army and APK have proved that they are no push overs.

Kenya Army’s win against the Policemen moved them to fourth position with 19 points from nine matches.

They will battle national champions General Service Unit today as they look to continue with their fine run.

Kenya Army coach Wahome said that for the first time in three seasons, their opponents are feeling their presence.

“It’s phenomenal. Many teams stay in the league for a long time for them to be noticed because of their lukewarm performance but I’m happy our presence is being felt after three seasons,” said Wahome, 52.

The former left attacker played for Cooperative Bank alongside Webuye West Member of Parliament Dan Wanyama before he crossed over to Kenya Army in 2002.