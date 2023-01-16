Volleyball: DCI cock guns for play-offs battle

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) players want to put a smile on the faces of Kenya Police Service hierarchy when they make their third consecutive appearance in Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League play-offs.

"We recently graduated from the Kenya Police Service as constables and there is nothing more we can offer the management if not an improved performance in the play-offs. In the three consecutive appearances we have finished fourth and the script has to change this time around, the long wait is over," said team's captain Jane Mumbua, after a feel of the play-offs venue, Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani indoor arena on Monday.

KPS employed all the 14 DCI players and Mumbua is optimistic that they will rise to the occasion when they line up against KCB Women's Volleyball Team, Kenya Pipeline and reigning champions Kenya Prisons in the three-day event.

DCI was formed in 2018 with their goal to participate in the East Africa Police Chief Cooperation Organisation (EAPCCO) competition in Uganda, but it never occurred to Coach Daniel Bor that one year down the line, they would be one of the top sides in the league.

In their maiden league appearance in 2018, DCI finished fifth in the regular season, before they recollected themselves and qualified for the play-offs the following year. Since their play-offs debut in 2019, DCI have always finished inside the top four effectively locking out previous regulars Kenya Defence Forces.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) coach Daniel Bor issues instructions during their training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on January 16, 2023 ahead of Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League play-offs set for January 20 to 22. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"It was a thought but looking back, I'm glad we took the leap of faith. Not only have we gotten the players jobs, but also changed the perspective of the public about the institution. I have never been under pressure to perform in previous editions but this year, the stakes are high, you can feel it. We want to make the management happy and proud," said Bor, 45.

"We are targeting a podium finish as that will help us participate in the Africa Clubs Championship. We have played all these teams before. We gave a good account of ourselves against Prisons during the last play-offs in Mombasa and we want to finish what we started. KCB and Pipeline have escaped us but revenge is on," he added.

DCI stretched Prisons 3-2 before they fell to Pipeline (3-0) and KCB (3-1).

The top two teams at the end of the play-offs qualify for the Clubs Championship.

Bor gave special mention to both former and current DCI bosses George Kinoti and Amin Mohamed Ibrahim respectively for their unwavering support.

DCI boast of Malkia Strikers’ middle blocker Carolyne Sirengo and outside hitter Jemimah 'Magereza' Siang'u who can also play as opposite.

"It's unfortunate that at KCB, we never won the title but I'm optimistic good fortune awaits me here. We have prepared well and the training at Kiganjo has boosted our resilience. It is just a matter of time before we know who did their homework well," a confident Siang'u, who crossed over to DCI from KCB, said.

The 14 players who were employed are Sirengo, Siang'u, Mumbua, Marion Indeche, Peris Kanus, Mercy Iminza, Christabel Siyuyu and Sarah Nakhulicha.