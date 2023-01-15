KVF Play-offs: Champions Prisons banking on experience to retain title

Like old wine, Kenya Prisons women's volleyball team duo of left attacker Brackcidise Agala and libero Elizabeth Wanyama are getting better with time

The two are among the pioneers of the Prisons team that came to existence in 2006 and have been paramount figures for the local champions.

As the two conducted their training drills under the watchful eyes of coach Josp Barasa and assistant coach Mavisi Azenga at the Nyayo National Stadium indoor arena last week, it was clear one will not wish them away.

Ahead of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs set to serve off Friday at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, team coach Barasa will bank on the duo alongside other long-serving players opposite attacker Loise Jepkosgei and middle blocker Joan Jelagat.

"You cannot write them off when they are still performing. They are still proving that they've got something to offer and therefore I will bank on them for the three-day event," shared Barasa.

"It has been a while since we did proper signings but we are getting there. Ahead of the new season that gets underway next month, we have eight players on board and we are likely to see new faces taking over but it will be systematic," he added.

Agala, 39, and Wanyama, 36 have featured for the national team in various international events like FIVB World Grand Prix, World Cup, World Championship, Africa Nation Championship and Africa Games before they were dropped in 2017 and 2021 respectively.

"I have always been ready to hand over the baton, but it's unfortunate that the upcoming players are not showing the intent to take over," "said Agala who partnered with Gaudencia Makokha as Kenya qualified for the beach volleyball for the first time during the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The wardresses also have Malkia strikers middle blocker Lorine Chebet, Anne Lowem and Teresa Ewet for the event.

Pauline Ito (Kwanthanze), Christine Nyongesa and Joan Ite (Kesogon) and Carolyne Laura(Brwonhill) are fresh from school, while the trio of Faith Mwarome, Sharon Sandui and Marcluen Akoko recently linked up with the team after completing their nine-month training at the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College Ruiru.

Prisons, who have never finished last in the previous cut off positions for the play-offs in the regular season, finished in the fourth position behind Directorate of Criminal Investigations, KCB Women's Volleyball Team and leaders and unbeaten Kenya Pipeline.

But Barasa is unmoved saying the important thing was to qualify for the play-offs.

"Of course it's surprising that we placed fourth in the league but it should be recalled that we gave out three walkovers during the final leg last November in Mombasa, but I believe the ranking would be different if we honoured the matches but that is water under bridge now.

Many have written us off but I know play-offs are a totally different ball game and we are determined to have a better ending," said the national women's assistant coach.

Prisons gave walk overs to Pipeline, Kenya Army and Kenya Defence Forces.

Hit by the absence of key players who were away on maternity leave, Barasa welcomed the presence of Malkia Strikers setter Joy Lusenaka.

"The arrival of Lusenaka is a huge boost and relief for the team which has been forced to deal with the services of Herman Kipyegon as the only setter. We were shaky but now we have options in that department," said Barasa.

Lanky Lydia Maiyo and Shyrine JepKemboi are back in training from maternity, but Maiyo will be unused.

"A lot is at play, but I don't want to talk about the upcoming event. I'm just happy and glad that I am back in training and my services will come in handy," the coy Lusenaka said.

Prisons will get their title defenCEC underway with a tricky match against Pipeline on Friday, cross swords with African Clubs Champions KCB on Saturday, before they parade against an unpredictable Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) the following day.

"This year's play-offs are unpredictable and you can't really tell who will have the last laugh. While only two slots are up for grabs for this year's club championships, we have a mountain to climb and we have to dig deep considering last year we didn't perform well in Tunisia as we finished fifth.