Volleyball: New date, venue for women's play-offs

The Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) women's National League Play-offs have been moved to January 20-23 at the at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani indoor gymnasium, Nairobi.

They had initially been set to serve off next weekend at the Nyayo National Stadium Indoor Gymnasium.

KVF Organising Secretary Ismail Chege Wednesday said the availability of the standardized facility was the reason behind the new development.

"Truth be told, we should not be hosting league matches at Nyayo Stadium because it's below par. But we have in recent times been forced to stage the matches there since it's the only available indoor facility considering their friendly charges.

We are happy that we finally secured Kasarani which has a large capacity and can hold fans that have always turned up in numbers," said Chege.

The event brings together the top four teams at the end of the regular season.

Defending champions Kenya Prisons will serve off their title defence with a tricky tie against on-form Kenya Pipeline in the opener.

This will be the first time Prisons and Pipeline are meeting since the 2021 play-offs at the Kenya Ports Authority Makande hall in Mombasa.

The two teams did not face-off during the fourth leg of the 2022 season in Mombasa after Prisons failed to honour the tie due to financial constraints.

The odds are in favour of Pipeline if their unbeaten run in the league is anything to go by, while Prisons, who have been off colour, will be keen to stamp their authority.

Prisons will then line up against African Clubs champions KCB Women's Volleyball Team in another tough match the next day before they wrap up the three-day event with a clash against the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

At the end of the event, the top two teams book automatic tickets to this year’s African Clubs Championship.

KCB, Kenya Pipeline and Prisons represented the country during last year's championship in Tunisia.

KCB won the title, while Pipeline bagged the bronze medal as Prisons finished fifth.

General Service Unit and Kenya Ports Authority will carry the Kenyan flag in the men's event after they finished in the top two positions in the play-offs.

KVF Play-off Fixtures

January 20

12pm: Pipeline v Prisons

3pm: DCI v KCB

January 21

12pm : KCB v Prisons

3pm: Pipeline v DCI

January 22

11am: Prisons v DCI