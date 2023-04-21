Volleyball: Classy AP defy odds to break into top four

Administration Police of Kenya (APK) Friday defeated Nairobi Prisons 3-0 (25-13,25-19,25-16) to continue with their impressive run in the ongoing Kenya Volleyball Federation men’s National League at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

The policemen, who are fourth with 18 points from eight matches, will on Saturday play Kenya Army and head coach Francis Nguma has called for caution.

Nguma acknowledged that they have had a good start in the season but they will not let the positive results distract them.

“We are in good form and the players are enjoying every bit of the matches. We want to be cool in our approach and I hope the persistence and patience we have had will pay off with a slot in the National League play-offs when the regular season comes to an end,” said Nguma.

“Our win against Kenya Forest Service (3-2) and Trailblazers (3-1) early in the season in a way gave us morale. It was an indication that we can actually shock big teams and we happy to ride on that,” he added.

Trailblazers beat KFS 3-1 (25-18, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18) while Kenya Defence Forces dismissed Western Prisons 3-0 (25-17,25-10,25-22) in other matches played at the same venue.

The highly anticipated tie pitting National Champions General Service Unit against runners-up Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) failed to serve off.

KPA had appealed to the Federation last month to allow their key players Peter Kamara and Denis Omollo, who were away on short professional stints to play, but the Federation was yet to make decision prior to the match and thus, the tie was called off.

In other matches, Kenya Army, Vihiga Volleyball Club, Kenya Prisons and Equity Bank all bagged three points each after their opponents failed to honour their ties.

Rift Valley Prisons, Nyanza Prisons, Mombasa Prisons and Central Prisons did not turn up.

Fixtures (All matches at Nyayo National stadium)

Saturday

Equity v Nyanza 9am

AKP v Kenya Army 9am

GSU v Nairobi Prisons 11am

KDF v KPA 11am

Vihiga v Western Prisons 1pm

Kenya Prisons v Central Prisons 1pm

Trailblazers v Mombasa Prisons 3pm