Volleyball: Champions GSU pull out of Africa Clubs Championship

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) men's league champions General Service Unit (GSU) have withdrawn from African Clubs Championship set for May 8 to 21 in Tunis, Tunisia due to financial constraints.

GSU’s withdrawal leaves last season's runners-up Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) as the country's only representative at the upcoming continental showpiece.

GSU and KPA qualified for the Clubs Championship by virtue of finishing top two during the 2022/23 KVF National League play-offs.

This is not the first time the paramilitary side has withdrawn from the event. Last year, they also pulled out due to financial constraints.

"We have given the players a one -week break. It's unfortunate that once again, we have failed to travel and participate in the Club championship where players get a chance to compete against top teams across the continent. Such events give players a chance to showcase their talents and in the end, they can get professional stints, something we have been championing for," said GSU Team Manager Cyrus Sang.

"We are now in the business of looking for sponsors who can be aiding us in such circumstances. Having a sponsor going forward is key so that government support might just be a by the way," he added.

Trailblazers and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), who had shown interest in participating in the Club Championship on invitational basis, have also pulled out of the event citing unavoidable circumstances.

Blazers finished third while KDF were fifth.

Meanwhile, KPA, who finished fifth during the last year's Club Championship that was held in Tunisia have intensified training at their Mombasa backyard.

Speaking on phone from Mombasa on Thursday, KPA team manager Joel Kosgei said:

"We are having two training sessions at KPA Makande hall and everything is falling into place. We finished fifth last time and we want to go one better. We are glad that our management has supported us.

"We have a good plan prior to our departure to the North African country. We will train in Mombasa this week before we leave for Nairobi on May 4. Thereafter, we will participate in the Paul Bitok International Volleyball Tournament on May 5 to 6 before we jet out of the country on May 8 at night ," he added.

Meanwhile, national champions Kenya Pipeline and reigning African Clubs Champions KCB Women's Volleyball Team will represent the country in the women's version planned for May 12 to 22.