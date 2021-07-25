USA lose first men's Olympic basketball game since 2004

Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert #27 of the France Men's National Team handles the ball as Kevin Durant #7 of the USA Men's National Team plays defense during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Saitama Super Arena on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. 

Photo credit: Ned Dishman | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Fournier's three-pointer with 57 seconds remaining put his team ahead 76-74 and when Durant hit the rim with a three-pointer himself the French closed out the game with a succession of free throws.
  • When Jayson Tatum fouled Nicolas Batum, the French veteran NBA forward hit both from the line to seal a famous victory.
  • Utah Jazz centre Gobert played down the French victory.

Tokyo

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.