US power past Spain to make Olympic basketball semis

Kevin Durant

USA's Kevin Wayne Durant goes for a dunk past Spain's Ricard Rubio (R) in their men's quarter-final basketball match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on August 3, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Aris Messinis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Slovenia progressed on the back of 27 points from Zoran Dragic and another 20 off Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic in their 94-70 rout of Germany and will next meet either France or Italy.
  • Gregg Popovich's US team came to Tokyo with two shock defeats in exhibition games and then crashed in their opener against eventual Group A winners France -- their first defeat at an Olympics since 2004.

Saitama

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.