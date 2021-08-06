Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei wins 5000m Olympic gold

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei celebrates

Winner Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei celebrates as he crosses the finish line in the men's 5000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 6, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  Elias Makori  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Cheptegei, the world record holder over the 5,000m, won silver behind Ethiopia's Selemon Barega in the 10,000m final on the opening day of the athletes programme in Tokyo.

In Tokyo

