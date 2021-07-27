Tropical storm nears Japan, disrupting Tokyo Olympics

Sena Takano

Japan's Sena Takano and Japan's Anna Yamazaki competes in the women's skiff 49er FX race 1 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games sailing competition at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on July 27, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Peter Parks | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Japan's typhoon season runs from around May to October, peaking in August and September.
  • In 2019, Typhoon Hagibis hit as Japan hosted the Rugby World Cup, killing more 100 people.

Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.