Duffy wins women's triathlon for Bermuda's first-ever Olympic gold

Flora Duffy

Bermuda's Flora Duffy celebrates winning the women's individual triathlon competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 33-year-old timed 1hr 55min 36sec to come home ahead of Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown with American Katie Zaferes taking the bronze.

  • Taylor-Brown suffered a flat rear tire in the cycling section of the race.

Tokyo

