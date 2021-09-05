Tokyo bids colourful farewell to 'historic, fantastic' Paralympics

Paralympic Games

Performers dance during the closing ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on September 5, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • It featured a riot of neon-clad breakdancers, unicycling butterflies and strutting stilt-walkers, using materials recycled from the Olympic opening ceremony for its vivid props.
  • Among the athletes carrying their nations' flags were Afghanistan's Hossain Rasouli and Zakia Khudadadi, who arrived in Tokyo with the Games already in progress after being evacuated from Taliban-controlled Kabul.

Tokyo

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.