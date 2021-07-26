Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 16

Parking metre

A parking meter in Ginza area of Tokyo.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Then they will then bow, say thank you (arigato gozaimasu) and grant you entry. Woe unto you if you are carrying poisonous fluids!
  • You will expire before you access the competition venue, and the military men will simply bow and say arigato gozaimasu as your body is transported to the nearest morgue.

Tokyo parking among world’s most costly

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.