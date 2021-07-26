Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 16

Tokyo parking among world’s most costly

******

They say parking in Tokyo is among the most expensive in the world. In fact, they also tell me that one would be better off putting up a parking lot than residential building as income from parking will offer better returns.

On average, one would spend $744 in Tokyo in parking fees per month, which translates to about Sh75,000.

It would, therefore, make sense to put up a multiple-storey parking building whose overheads are low, rather than an apartment block that will cost an arm and a leg in maintenance.

Many residential buildings here have adjacent, automated parking lots that stack cars more than five-high.

Why 14-day rule excites foreigners

******

Strict rules are being administered from an Olympic “Playbook” to avoid the spread of Covid-19 in Tokyo. These rules include daily PCR tests and temperature checks along with social distancing.

The “14-day rule” is most popular here. It says one should not mingle with the public and must self-isolate for the first 14 days upon arrival in Japan.

My 14 days expired at the weekend and I can now venture into popular drinking joints in the famous Shinjuku and Roppongi entertainment districts. Problem is, pubs here are closed too due to the current state of emergency in Tokyo! You win some, lose some…

Army men say you must drink it to prove it…

******

Soldiers from the Japanese military are manning all entry points to Olympic venues here. The extremely polite and friendly military men search bags and frisk all persons accessing venues.

They will disarm you with their polite smiles, and should you be carrying a drink in you bag, they will gently ask you do open the drink and take a few sips…

Then they will then bow, say thank you (arigato gozaimasu) and grant you entry. Woe unto you if you are carrying poisonous fluids!