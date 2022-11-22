Okutoyi seals quarters doubles slot in W15

Wimbledon doubles junior champion Angella Okutoyi is through to the doubles quarter-finals in the W15 Nairobi at Karen Country Club.

Okutoyi and her Indian partner Smriti Bhasin defeated Reha Kipsang (Kenya) and Sonia Tuyishime (Rwanda) 6-0, 6-0 in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Okutoyi will start her singles campaign against German Emily Seibold on Wednesday.

This is a repeat of the first W15 Nairobi final which the German won. Okutoyi still doesn't have a WTA ranking, while Seibold is placed 520.

Valery Gynlna paired with Nigerian Divine Nweke to dismiss Kenyans Sonia Gill and Mary Wachira 6-0,6-0 in another doubles match.

Kenyans Stacy Yego and Cynthia Wanjala are out of the main singles draw.

Fifth seed Alexandra Iordache bundled out Yego in the round of 32 6-1,6-1 as Wanjala lost against German Alissia Gleixner 6-0,6-0.

Nweke suffered the same fate against Indian Laalitya 6-3,0-6,7-5. Italian Linda Salvi is through to the second round after outwitting Nigerian Sarah Adegoke 4-6,6-1,6-3.

German qualifier Akua Hansen tossed out wildcard Shana Mao (Tanzania) 5-7,6-3,6-3.