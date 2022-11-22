Okutoyi seals quarters doubles slot in W15

Angella Okutoyi

Kenya's Angella Okutoyi poses with her title after finishing second in the W15 Nairobi World Tennis Tour at Karen Country Club in Nairobi on November 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

Wimbledon doubles junior champion Angella Okutoyi is through to the doubles quarter-finals in the W15 Nairobi at Karen Country Club.

Okutoyi and her Indian partner Smriti Bhasin defeated Reha Kipsang (Kenya) and Sonia Tuyishime (Rwanda) 6-0, 6-0 in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Okutoyi will start her singles campaign against German Emily Seibold on Wednesday.

This is a repeat of the first W15 Nairobi final which the German won. Okutoyi still doesn't have a WTA ranking, while Seibold is placed 520.

Valery Gynlna paired with Nigerian Divine Nweke to dismiss Kenyans Sonia Gill and Mary Wachira 6-0,6-0 in another doubles match.

Kenyans Stacy Yego and Cynthia Wanjala are out of the main singles draw.

Fifth seed Alexandra Iordache bundled out Yego in the round of 32 6-1,6-1 as Wanjala lost against German Alissia Gleixner 6-0,6-0.

Nweke suffered the same fate against Indian Laalitya 6-3,0-6,7-5. Italian Linda Salvi is through to the second round after outwitting Nigerian Sarah Adegoke 4-6,6-1,6-3.

German qualifier Akua Hansen tossed out wildcard Shana Mao (Tanzania) 5-7,6-3,6-3.

Eighth seed Sevil Yuldasheva (Uzbekistan) stopped Natalia Kowalczyk 6-1,6-2, as Indian qualifier Komal Nagare thrashed compatriot Smriti Bhasin 6-1,6-2 and third-seed Emma Tothova overpowered Indian Lakshmi Gowda 6-1,6-0.

