Okutoyi, Seibold renew rivarly in second W15 event

Kenyan tennis star Angella Okutoyi will Tuesday renew her rivalry with defending champion Emily Seibold in the first round of the second W15 Nairobi World Tennis Tour on the Karen Country Club clay courts in Nairobi.

The singles draw was done on Monday evening after Kenyans Roselida Asumwa, Cynthia Wanjala and Stacy Yego booked tickets by winning their qualifying round matches.

Wimdelon Doubles Junior champion Okutoyi and top-seed Seibold met in the final of the first W15 Nairobi where the German outclassed the 2018 Kenya Open champion 6-3, 6-2.

Related Brave Okutoyi falls to Seibold in W15 final Tennis

This early match-up means that the 2021 Africa Under-18 champion will have to work overtime to avenge the loss or risk first round elimination.

The winner of this fixture will play Laatiya Kalluri (India) or Divine Nweke (Nigeria) in the second round.

Asumwa, 18, who is the twin sister of Wimbledon doubles champion Angella Okutoyi, swept aside compatriot Linda Serena 6-2, 6-2 in a match that lasted one hour and 11 minutes.

She won most of her points against the 16-year-old from her first serves; 76 percent against Serena’s 41.

Asumwa reached the second round of the first tournament last week. She also has a tricky date against Celine Simunyu from Ireland.

“My match today was okay. It might seem like it was easy but not really. The win means a lot to me. l played my best so that l can win and get points,” said Asumwa after her qualifying round win.

Asked about Simunyu, Asumwa said, “I can’t lie, she’s a good player but I am also a good player. l will play my best.”

Wanjala,17, who missed the first tournament after falling ill, has recovered and made a strong start on Monday as she dispatched 26-year-old Australian Nessa Pratt 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 in two hours and eight minutes.

Wanjala will face off German Alissia Gleixner in the second round.

Yego proved too good for Wachira, defeating her 6-1, 6-1 in just over one hour.

The 14-year-old is pitted against fifth-seed Alexandra Iordache from Romania.

Other Kenyans in action on the first day were Reha Kipsang and Sonia Gill-Muambi.

Kipsang was eliminated by German Akua Hansen in 6-0, 6-1, while Gill-Muambi suffered 6-1, 6-0 loss against Indian Sharanya Shetty.