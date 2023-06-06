Okutoyi leads Kenyan assault in Billie Jean Cup

Junior Wimbledon Doubles champion Angella Okutoyi will lead Kenya’s onslaught at the Billie Jean King Cup Africa Group III slated for June 12-17 at the refurbished Nairobi Club clay courts.

The hosts Tuesday unveiled their line-up for the 12-nation competition with Okutoyi from Auburn University ranked first followed Alabama University’s Alicia Owegi, Okutoyi’s twin sister Roselida Asumwa from Cowley College and Mbagathi Road Secondary School form four student Cynthia Cheruto Wanjala in that order.

The arrangement basically means Okutoyi and Owegi will play the two singles matches.

Coach and Team Kenya captain Francis Rogoi will choose from the pool of four two players to feature in the doubles match. In case of any eventualities like injury, Stacy Yego and Zimbabwe-based Melissa Mwakha are on the reserve list.

“This team was selected on the basis of experience, general discipline, commitment and the level of players. It is the best combination,” explained Rogoi.

Okutoyi, who is the first Kenyan to win a Grand Slam title after triumphing at Wimbledon partnering Dutchwoman Rose Marie Nijkamp in July last year, said they will fight to get points in each match with their main target being the crown.

“I played a lot of matches every weekend, every week at Auburn University, so I have a lot of exposure. I have been exposed to a team environment and competition. Alicia and Roselida have also been in a team environment in the US, so I believe we are really ready to go for the Billie Jean King Cup,” said Okutoyi.

The 2022 Rwanda Open winner said she likes playing on home soil.

“If feels more special playing in front of friends and family,” she said.

Okutoyi was also delighted that the courts at Nairobi Club have been upgraded from murram to clay. “We are now able to slide better on clay than murram courts which were slippery.”

When asked about stiff opposition expected from Morocco and Tunisia players, Okutoyi said she prefers focusing on herself and not trying to think of her opponents.

“I have played a majority of them and it will be good thing to play them again and good testimony for myself. I’m ready for the challenge.”

Owegi, Cheruto and Asumwa, who featured in last year’s tournament in Skopje, North Macedonia, which Okutoyi skipped due to Wimbledon, also exuded confidence.

Team Kenya got huge boost from Coca-Cola Company and Creative Serial entrepreneur Ciiru Waweru.

Coca-Cola Africa Senior Marketing Manager Miriam Limo said the company would be the Hydration Sponsor for the tournament. Teams will get a portfolio of products from the company. These include water, sparkling brands, energy drinks and juices.

Ciiru through her brand Anjiru sponsored the team of seven with scarves and hooded ponchos worth Sh100,000.

Kenya, Botswana, Burundi, Ghana, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Seychelles, Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe will vie for a place in 2024 Europe/Africa Group II. The competition is also a Paris Olympic 2024 qualifiers.

Morocco team comprising of Yasmine Kabbaj, Malak El Allami, Aya El Aouni and Manal Ennaciri under the captain Mehdi Ait Barhouch will be the first to arrive on Thursday.

Okutoyi defeated both Malak and Aya on her way to becoming the 2021 Africa Junior Champion. Mauritius, Zimbabwe and Seychelles are scheduled to jet in on Friday, with Botswana, Ghana, Namibia, Tunisia and Uganda landing on Sunday.