Angela Okutoyi bites the dust in Tunisia tourney

By  Geoffrey Anene

  • Okutoyi, who is eyeing to enter top-100 in International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Rankings, lost against unseeded Zeghlouli in 6-1, 6-3.
  • The Kenyan star is competing in her first tournament since dominating J4 Nairobi I and J4 Nairobi II tournaments.

"In the line of duty, anything can happen," said tennis coach Francis Rogoi.

