Okari, Okutoyi feted by SJAK, LG for impressive displays

Kenya Morans' forward Tyler Okari (right) speaks via Zoom to LG Managing Director Sanyoung Kim after he  awarded the LG Sports Personality Award for the month of February at a Nairobi hotel on March 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the meantime, SJAK has signed a one-year renewable deal with lLG towards the award valued at Sh6.6 Million running from January to December 2021.
  • The winners will be selected by a panel of judges constituted by SJAK and will be rewarded with cash prizes and LG products. The monthly awards will culminate in the annual gala award ceremony in December.
  • SJAK chairman Chris Mbaisi thanked LG for the good gesture of awarding outstanding athletes despite the harsh economic times. 

On-form Kenya Morans' forward Tyler Okari has urged the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) to retain the squad that qualified for the forthcoming FIiba Afro Basket tournament in Rwanda. 

