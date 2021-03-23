Okari, Okutoyi feted by SJAK, LG for impressive displays

On-form Kenya Morans' forward Tyler Okari has urged the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) to retain the squad that qualified for the forthcoming FIiba Afro Basket tournament in Rwanda.

Okari, who plays in Denmark with Bakken Bears, was speaking via Zoom after being awarded the LG Sports Personality Award for the month of February at a Nairobi hotel Tuesday.

The award is the brainchild of Sports Journalists Association of Kenya(SJAK) in partnership with Electronics Manufacturers LG sees the most outstanding Kenyan sportsmen and women outisde football recognised for their achievements every month.

Okari was instrumental in Kenya's most important win as his buzzer-beater mid-range jumper secured a 74-73 win over Angola to ensure Kenya books a place to the 16-nations tournament in Kigali

"This is the best assembled team of our time and I hope the federation will keep it together not for anything but for continuity and development.

"I also hope that the federation through the government support will secure international friendly matches and ensure that the team goes into residential training early. I'm super happy that I got to be awarded for the exemplary performance, but the award goes to the teammates, coaches and anyone who has been around me and contributed towards my career growth," he added.

Okari was also named in the Fiba Africa Top 10 list of players after leading Morans a high of 14.8 points and 4.2 assists and as the team's second leading-rebounder with 7.2 boards in five games.

Okari beat reigning Safari Rally and Kenya champion Baldev Chager to the February award. Other February nominees were Felix Kipruto, Eric Sang, Beatrice Chepkoech, Kevin Odhiambo, Gideon Rono, Zablon Okwam and Pamela Odhiambo.

At the same time, tennis sensation Angela Okutoyi bagged the award for the month of January.

Speaking also via Zoom, Okutoyi who is in Casablanca, Morocco at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) High Performance training centre, said it has not been easy, but she was glad she got the award.

"I'm just grateful that I performed well during the ITF Grade 4 Championship early this year in Nairobi having been dormant in 2020. I will keep pushing to better myself. I'm indebted to SJAK and LG for the award," said the 17-year-old.

Okutoyi earned the award after winning back-to-back ITF Junior J4 singles events in Nairobi.

She won 6-3 6-2 against Celine Simunyu of Ireland and Luca Udvardy of Hungary 6-1 6-4 to move to a career high ranking of 127 globally.

Okutoyi also won one doubles title and took second place in another partnering with Iran’s Meshkatolzahra Safi. Okutoyi beat Autocross star driver Lovejyot Singh to the coveted title.

Others nominees for the January award were Yvonne Wavinya, Jairus Jepkosgei, Hellen Obiri, Ferdinand Omanyala, Chrispin Odhiambo, Kirit Rajput, Pamela Adhiambo, Veronica Adhiambo and Jeremiah Mutai.

In the meantime, SJAK has signed a one-year renewable deal with lLG towards the award valued at Sh6.6 Million running from January to December 2021.

The winners will be selected by a panel of judges constituted by SJAK and will be rewarded with cash prizes and LG products. The monthly awards will culminate in the annual gala award ceremony in December.

SJAK chairman Chris Mbaisi thanked LG for the good gesture of awarding outstanding athletes despite the harsh economic times.