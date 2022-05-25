Teams gear up for fifth leg of KVF National League

Four men’s volleyball teams will put their winning streak on the line as the fifth leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation National League gets underway on Thursday at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Reigning champions General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Rift Valley Prisons and former champions Kenya Prisons are all unbeaten.

GSU lead the standings with 12 points from four matches, KPA are second with same number of points, but have a inferior set ratio, while the much-improved Rift Valley are placed third with nine points from three matches.

Prisons are fourth with six points from two matches.

GSU will parade against newcomers Nyanza Prisons, who are also winless from two matches on Thursday, before they tackle Western Prisons on Friday. They will battle Equity on Saturday.

The paramilitary side will then end the busy schedule with a tricky tie against perennial rivals Kenya Prisons on Sunday.

GSU coach Gideon Tarus was unmoved ahead of the matches.

“The best part about this is that we have already qualified for the play-offs. What we are keen about is to guard our winning streak. All the matches are important to us, but our focus is on the clash against Equity and Prisons. They are worthy opponents,” said Tarus, the Kenya men’s team coach.

KPA will play Mombasa Prisons, KDF, Vihiga County and complete the four-day event with a match against Rift Valley.

The much-improved Rift Valley, who made their maiden appearance in the league in 2021, have a date with Equity Bank, Kenya Prisons, Administration Police (AP) and KPA.

Prisons, the 2016 champions, play visiting Vihiga, Rift-valley, Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and GSU.

On Thursday, Kenya Army play Nairobi Prisons, AP take on KDF, newcomers TrailBlazers handle Prisons Central, while Western Prison play KFS.

KDF coach Elisha Aliwa said their sights was on the play-offs.

“At the completion of the matches, it will give us a clear picture on who is likely to qualify for the play-offs. We are determined to be among the last four at the completion of the regular league," quipped Aliwa.

Vihiga County team manager Samuel Mugata said they will be seeking to record their first win of the season.