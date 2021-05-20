Women are working their way into the men’s game with success

Uganda Crested Cranes' Namudu Viola vies for ball with Harambee Starlets' forward Mwanahalima Adam during their 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier on April 8, 2018 at the StarTimes Stadium, Kampala.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

What you need to know:

  • In case you missed it, a pioneering scheme that began in August last year has this week resulted in a rule change allowing men and women to play alongside each other regardless of their ages
  • This development came after Ellen Fokkema who plays for Dutch men’s football team VV Foarut wrote several letters to the Dutch authorities asking them to revise their regulations
  • I see no reason for Fifa to deter women, at least those who want to, from playing alongside men

The writing is on the wall for the equality ultraists, I understand. Not too soon, perhaps, but you know you’ve got something coming when a globally respected football association allows its male and female footballers to play together beyond age group competitions.

