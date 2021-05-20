Women are working their way into the men’s game with success

The writing is on the wall for the equality ultraists, I understand. Not too soon, perhaps, but you know you’ve got something coming when a globally respected football association allows its male and female footballers to play together beyond age group competitions.

In case you missed it, a pioneering scheme that began in August last year has this week resulted in a rule change allowing men and women to play alongside each other regardless of their ages, and the Dutch FA is looking to make this change permanent! For context, girls were able to play mixed football in Netherlands since 1995, but only up to age 19.

This development came after Ellen Fokkema who plays for Dutch men’s football team VV Foarut wrote several letters to the Dutch authorities asking them to revise their regulations after she found herself unable to continue playing for her mixed team when she turned 18.

Before you dismiss all this, listen for a moment. The "separate but equal” notion remains valid. Also, it is basic physiology that men are on average taller, stronger, faster and less prone to injuries, resulting in superior sporting performance. But, football is played by people of all shapes and sizes, and injuries are common.

Every player knows the risks they are taking and women are just as capable as men when it comes to making those kinds of decisions. It can never be easy for women such as Ellen, but we owe her some praise just for trying.

Over the years, there have been a number of trailblazing women who have pulled on their boots and dared to compete with the boys, with varying degrees of success. If you doubt me, read the story of tennis legend Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in their epic Battle of the Sexes match of 1973.

There is a lot more supporting evidence, but I expect critics will point to the difficulties of providing changing facilities for women. But again, this problem is hardly insurmountable if a club has REALLY embraced diversity and equality. Players could simply change or shower at different times or make use of gender specific cubicles.

As a game where player ability is key to success, I see no reason for Fifa to deter women, at least those who want to, from playing alongside men. If they are not good enough, they will simply not be selected. I believe that the ability to control a ball is a learned skill. It has nothing to do with the player’s hormonal makeup or the genitals between their legs.

Truth is, the women's game is experiencing a rapid surge of growth. The 2019 Women's World Cup attracted record TV viewing figures and the standard of play is increasing each year. Like it or not, women are working their way into the men's game, showing they have what it takes as match officials and coaches.

The simple reason the women’s game has not reached the same level as the men’s is because it is not taken seriously enough. Boys are regularly offered opportunities denied to girls, and girls are discouraged from taking up sports.