Fan apathy: Is it in women’s football only?

Equity Bank women's basketball team point guard, Samba Mjomba trains In Kitengela on June 7, 2020.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

What you need to know:

  • I recall attending an international volleyball women’s game between Kenya and Cameroon at Kasarani Indoor Arena which was full to the rafters. I have also seen fans, men and women alike, jostling for vantage points at City Park during a women’s hockey league match.

In response to last week’s column in which we discussed the issue of fan attendance in elite women’s games using the Columbian 2018/2019 strategy as the model, my friend, neighbour and former colleague Warothe Kiiru wrote back with a thought-provoking question.

