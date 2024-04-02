Why WRC Safari Rally should add esports to their portfolio

The return of the WRC Safari Rally in 2021 reignited Kenya's passion for motorsport and this has been growing year in, year out. Innovation and evolution are key to maintaining its status as a premier sporting event and adding esports to the experience could help achieve this in various ways.

Firstly, it's attracting a younger demographic of fans. In this era of digital entertainment, esports provides an entry point for Gen Z and Gen Alpha fans who may not have grown up with the nostalgia of the rally in the 90s. Gaining and maintaining relevance amongst this group is key as they shall be the fans we will expect revenue from in the near future.

Esports can also serve as a talent incubator, nurturing the next generation of rally drivers. By introducing kids and teenagers to racing through video games, we can cultivate a pipeline of skilled racers who may transition from virtual tracks to real ones, enriching Kenya's rallying talent pool in the process.

Furthermore, esports enhances the fan experience. Through simulated racing, fans can interact with their favorite rally superstars and experience the thrill of racing firsthand, bridging the gap between spectators and competitors.

From a financial perspective, esports presents an avenue for generation of extra revenue. By offering corporates a new asset that they can engage and interact with fans, additional revenue streams can be unlocked.

Moreover, esports has the potential to showcase Kenya's stunning landscapes to a global audience, leveraging the beauty of the Rift Valley and other scenic locations featured in the video games. Through esports competitions, we could spark interest among tourists, motivating them to visit Magical Kenya and view the wildlife and scenic locations in person, further bolstering Kenya's tourism industry.

The WRC have already adopted esports at the global level with an annual esports competition held since 2016 in partnership with the ESL, an esports agency, so we have a template to follow.

In our bid to grow the awareness of esports and to offer it as an enabler of traditional sports, the Esports Kenya Federation will be seeking collaboration with the Kenya Motorsport Federation to make esports at the WRC Safari Rally a reality.