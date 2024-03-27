Success of eLigue1 Tour shows esports growth in Kenya

The success of the recent eLigue1 Tour esports competition has once again showcased the potential of esports within the country.

With the backing of the Esports Kenya Federation, this year's event expanded its reach to Nakuru and Mombasa in addition to Nairobi, culminating in a thrilling finale held at Zetech University in Kiambu County.

The number of participants speaks volumes, with a record 636 participants, a significant increase from the 264 who competed in 2023.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's presence underscores growing recognition and legitimacy of esports.

We saw county governments support local players, like when Nakuru County sponsored their players who qualified for the national finals.

Kiambu County's CECM for sports, Honorable Osman Korar, was the chief guest at the grand finale.

It wasn't just about the players; the esports ecosystem also flourished. From hosts and commentators to photographers, videographers, ushers and food vendors, the tournament showcased how esports is not just a recreational activity but a viable source of income with the potential of contributing substantially to the nation's GDP.

The grand finale was a spectacle, drawing in 300 spectators on-site and an additional 5,100 watching the live stream on IndexG Esports YouTube channel.

In context, the finals had more viewership than any other local sporting event played last weekend, except the Ingwe@60 celebrations.

Such impressive numbers demonstrate the meteoric rise of esports, not just in participation but also in capturing the attention of a growing spectator base, a trend that we hope the corporates will note.

The eLigue1 Tour success speaks for itself. Participation is soaring, spectator numbers are rising, and the government officials are taking notice.