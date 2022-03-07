Why we should plan early, identify, develop youth talent

CS Amina Mohamed and Angela Okutoyi

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb Amina Mohamed (left) gifts tennis sensation Angela Okutoyi at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi, on February 3, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  PETER GACHERU

What you need to know:

  • We should start looking at the next crop of athletes to emerge in Paris and then again in 2028 in Los Angeles.
  • We need ask ourselves, where is Malkia Strikers squad to Los Angeles 2028 Games, or Rugby Sevens team to Brisbane 2032?
  • How will they not only qualify but win medals? If the youth teams are not known today, we may qualify but we can forget winning any medals.

It was refreshing to see the Ministry of Sports and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) fold their sleeves in the last few weeks to put together final touches to the plans for Team Kenya's participation in the Commonwealth Games and the Africa Youth Games to be held later in August.

