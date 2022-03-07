Great drive by Malik, Patel at Nakuru leg of KNRC series

Karan Patel

Karan Patel on the way to winning the KMSC Kajiado Rally on January 30, 2022.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Karan Patel has extended his lead in the overall standings of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship after winning the Nakuru Rally over the weekend.
  • Patel and Tauseef Khan have 66 points followed by Jasmeet Chana and Ravi Chana with 52 points.

A commendable drive by Hussein Malik and Deep Patel saw them bring their Mitsubishi Lancer into third place in the Nakuru Rally over the weekend.

