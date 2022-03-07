Great drive by Malik, Patel at Nakuru leg of KNRC series

A commendable drive by Hussein Malik and Deep Patel saw them bring their Mitsubishi Lancer into third place in the Nakuru Rally over the weekend.

Issa Anwari (Mitsubishi Lancer) and Daren Miranda (Subaru Impreza) were forced out of the rally after their cars developed mechanical problems.

‘’My car just stopped in Stage three with a rear differential problem. There was nothing I could do but just bow out of the competition,’’ Amwari told Nation Sport.

It was also bad luck for Steve Mwangi and Denis Mwenda, who were forced out of the rally within sight of the finish. Their Subaru Impreza stopped with a fuel pump failure. They were lying in third place before retiring.

The major round of the KNRC was sponsored by the White Cap brand of the Kenya Breweries Limited.

***

The Equator Rally, which is part of the 2022 African Rally Championship (ARC) event, will be held on April 2 and 3.

The event will also be the third round of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship event. Kenya has won the ARC series eight times with Carl Tundo clinching the latest crown in 2021.

The previous winners are 1981 Shekhar,1984 David Horsey, 2015 Jassi Chatthe, 2016 Don Smith, 2017,18,19 Manvir Baryan and 2021 Carl Tundo.

***

The Kenya National Rally Championship calendar is made up of nine events, which includes the World Rally Championship round of the Safari Rally, in addition to the Equator Ray of the African Rally Championship.

The Safari Rally will take place in June, while the Equator Rally will be staged next month.

***

Karan Patel has extended his lead in the overall standings of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship after winning the Nakuru Rally over the weekend.