Why more corporates should invest in Kenyan sports

If there is any evidence that Kenyans love sports, then the heroic reception accorded to our athletes from the Paris Olympics speaks loud and clear.

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) was abuzz with excitement as hundreds gathered to welcome triple Olympics 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon, 10,000m and 5,000m gold medallist Beatrice Chebet and other athletes who had flown the Kenyan flag high in Paris.

Events at JKIA – characterised by song and dance – were simply a preview of the gargantuan reception in Eldoret when they landed at the Moi International Airport for a royal breakfast with President William Ruto.

From a corporate perspective, the multitudes gathered to welcome our heroes and heroines show the huge potential of Kenyan sports as an investment. For three weeks, the Paris Olympics has dominated the national conversation as our representatives strut their art and craft on the tartan track at Stade de France.

The passion with which Kenyans followed their country’s performance is a testament to the love for sports in the country.

Increase brand visibility

Corporations that choose to invest in this sector stand to gain a lot in terms of enhanced brand reputation and revenues.

Companies that support sportsmen and women who are considered heroes stand a chance of increasing their brand visibility among Kenyans who look up to the aforementioned and follow them a lot.

Associating themselves with Kenyan sports is an opportunity to connect with millions who are involved in this industry in one way or another.

Furthermore, investment in sports provides an avenue for brands to fulfil one of the core corporate governance requirements, which is corporate social responsibility.

This can be fulfilled through sponsorship of young and upcoming talents at the grassroots as well as partnering with various federations in the organisation of local competitions.

Grow Kenyan sports

At Athletics Kenya (AK), we have been privileged to work with various partners who have enabled the success of local and international events.

The Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour and the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour are prime examples of how the corporate sector can help grow Kenyan sports and connect with millions.

Outside of athletics, there is the annual Magical Kenya Open and the World Rally Championships Safari Rally among others.

With the continual advance of internet technology, one can expect increased awareness of Kenyan sports and connection with it by the public.