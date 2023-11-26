Western is the home of Kenyan football

On behalf of Kenya’s football fraternity, I want to pay tribute to Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba for taking Cecafa to Kisumu and Kakamega, hot beds of talents.

Namwamba and others, who made it possible must be appreciated for taking football to the people who have passion for the sport. We hope this is an apt precursor for the 2027 Afcon. The region deserves to host some matches.

In the joint bid by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, Moi International Sports Centre and Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi and Eldoret’s Kipchoge Keino stadiums were presented as venues.

Western Kenya could be such a superb host.

During the 2023 Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) games held in August, an estimate 25,000 fans were in attendance every day to enjoy the quality football displayed by the students.

The mammoth turnout, however, left questions on Kenyan football followers. What can the owners of our top leagues in the country do to attract similar large crowds for their matches.

Renovations work at Bukhungu stadium is ongoing. The construction of versatile terraces encircling the stadium together with a roof will turn Bukhungu into a world class facility.

When refurbishment is complete, the stadium will have a capacity of 30,000. The development plan also encompasses the installation of a high-quality tartan track.

I ask the central government to support the local governments of Kisumu and Kakamega to improve their sporting facilities in readiness for the big show in 2017.

As the Cecafa tournament continues, Kisumu and Kakamega towns are bubbling with excitement, a testament to the power of sport to unite and entertain.

This was in display on the opening day on Saturday at the well-attended match between hosts Junior Stars against Sudan at the Jomo Kenynatta Stadium.