In the heart of Mombasa, where the salty breeze from the Indian Ocean dances with the echoes of seagulls, lies a football club that embodies more than just the spirit of the game.

Bandari FC, the flagship label of the Kenya Ports Authority, has not only conquered the fields with their prowess but have set an exemplary standard in the realm of player welfare.

In the annals of Bandari's history, the tale of former captain Bernard Odhiambo echoes through time as a testament to the club's unwavering commitment to its players.

Odhiambo, a stalwart defender, faced the abyss of a year-long hiatus due to a debilitating knee injury. It was a period of uncertainty, a test of both physical and mental fortitude.

However, in the true spirit of Bandari, the club rallied around their fallen comrade.

The club's dedication went beyond the boundaries of the playing field; it extended into the realm of medical care. Odhiambo found himself under the careful watch of the finest medical practitioners, receiving top-notch treatment to mend his injured knee. The club ensured that his salary continued to flow, a lifeline during a challenging period.

Bandari FC demonstrated that a player's well-being was not just a priority but a sacred covenant.

Fast forward to the present, and the legacy of compassion and support continues to thrive within the Bandari family.

The team faces a flurry of injuries, with players like Boniface Mwangemi undergoing a knee surgery that would have sidelined a lesser-supported athlete.