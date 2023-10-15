Welcome Trucha, let’s make giants AFC Leopards great again

I am delighted to join other Ingwe diehards to welcome Tomas Trucha as the new coach of AFC Leopards SC. I hope that players will be picked on merit, unlike during Tom Juma’s tenure that had questionable squad selection.

The Czech tactician, who has come at a crucial time, brings a wealth of international experience and expertise to the team after signing a two-season contract following his exit at Malaysian outfit Kelantan United.

During the recent Mashemeji derby, we expected some players including Kevin Kimani and Washington Munene to start but they were overlooked.

A derby is a spiritual game but during the last encounter at MISC, Kasarani, our midfield was flat. The players in this department were just running and could not match their Gor Mahia counterparts.

Juma did not know how to read Gor Mahia’s squad well and ended up making wrong substitutes when the expectations were high. AFC Leopards has very good players but the former coach could not even identify his first 11.

Trucha’s bench must also drill the strikers to be clinical. The midfield has also been lacking a creative midfielder. When Humphrey Mieno became available, Leopards should have signed him immediately if they wanted an experienced man in that department.

I am of the opinion that Leopards should only sign veterans who still have something to offer. In that case, Kevin Amwayi of Kakamega Homeboyz and Mieno now at Sofapaka should have been considered.

Kevin Kimani is very good at reading the game and a set piece specialized, but one wonders why Juma overlooked him during the Mashemeji derby.

Another mistake the club made was to sack some players including Peter Thiong’o, Eugene Mukangula and Robert Mudento who worked hard when the team was in trouble, leaving the squad with mentally weak players.

The 51-year-old Trucha, who previously left Ingwe barely a month into the job citing that his life was in danger, has a chance top make amends.