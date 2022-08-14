We are waiting with bated breath for the next Sports minister

Whilst Kenyans are glued to politics and when all of them have become connoisseurs of the electoral process; we of the sports world only see our own shadows.

We know nothing about Form 34A and 34 something else, all we want to know is who becomes the next Sports Cabinet Secretary and if whomsoever is elected president will put some effort in aiding sports development in this country.

The Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee completed its new mandate on Sunday. They had sixty more days to complete god-knows-what.

They have already made the fixtures for the next FKF Premier League season which kicks off in September.

Since there has been no tangible move towards holding elections for FKF, it is safe to assume that the CS shall add these people more time in that foul smelling office.

We are still under the cloud of the Fifa ban and no progress to allow us back has been reported. Everything is grinding to a halt.

The teams are now cash strapped and sponsors are silently walking away from supporting the clubs.

Our football players are orphans of a moribund system; a dearth of administrative talent leading to dilapidation; a waning sport that urgently needs fixing!

We know not how we shall slide out of this slimy gutter. It is now evidently a curse to possess athletic talent in this country.

Who cares whether the players are paid their dues? Who shall raise a voice for their children who are bitten by pangs of hunger?

Who knows what tribulations these lads are undergoing in the hands of their landlords and land ladies? It is a cruel country indeed.

As it stands, there are teams that are very disillusioned by the state of affairs. A few days ago, Wazito Football club opted out of the FKF Premier League even before it starts in September.

“We can confirm that we will not be taking part in next season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League until the confusion surrounding football in the country is resolved,” read the statement from Wazito board of directors.

This is the same confusion that we are talking about. The team is cash-strapped and have already have lost several top players including midfielder Fidel Origa.

They were scheduled to host Sofapaka on the September 10 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi. That is a match that will not take place unless something drastic happens!

There shall soon be more teams like Wazito FC and we may not have a league.