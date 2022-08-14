Incoming Sports CS should prioritise revival of football

Kenyans held the General Election on August 9 to usher in a new government that will rule the country for the next five years.

The last few days has seen Kenyans waiting for the results to be tallied and the winner announced.

Of course by now we know our Members of County Assembly representatives (MCA), Woman Representatives, Members of Parliament, Senators and Governors.

We have been awaiting to know who the next CEO of this country will be. But as we do so, I am just praying that whichever side of the political divide takes over, it will give us a Sports Cabinet Secretary who will save our most popular sport — football.

Since last November when the Sports CS Amina Mohamed disbanded the Football Kenya Federation executive, our game has been in limbo.

The national teams Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets have not been able to participate in international competitions.

Our clubs will not also be participating in continental competitions, what a shame.

Granted, our football was already in the doldrums under the leadership of Nick Mwendwa and I am glad that the CS took action by sending the young man home, but we now need a new CS who will not only engage with world football governing body Fifa to return Kenya to the international football family but also set the infrastructure that will see the game regain its former glory.

We all know that before Mwendwa took over, we had SuperSport beaming our game live across the continent, the top flight league had a sponsor and clubs were enjoying the benefits of the sponsorship.

My beloved Gor Mahia was a constant feature in the continental scene and even reached the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Today, there is no money in football, sponsors are no longer there and SuperSport long left after being frustrated by the Mwendwa regime.

Therefore, to the new government that will take over, please help rebuild our game.