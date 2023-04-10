Watch out for lethal, recharged Bandari

In the past few days, Bandari FC have been making waves in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League this season with their impressive performance on the pitch.

Coming on the back of a string of poor results, the dockers have slowly been gathering momentum after making a poor start to the season.

Bandari have shown solid display in the Mozzart Bet Cup where the boys have been dominant, and last week, the coastal club put up a show-stopping performance as they defeated Ulinzi Stars 5-0 at home. Ball control was excellent and the team played with a lot of determination — a thing that was lacking in previous games.

The win over Ulinzi Stars was, by far, the best game that Bandari have played this season. The players were in sync, and their performance was a testament to the hard work and dedication put in by the coaching staff and the team.

However, it's not only the team’s performance on the pitch that has caught the attention of their fans, and other football enthusiasts.

Bandari FC have started selling replica jerseys at their first shop at Mbaraki Sports Club. The demand has been overwhelming. This is a significant milestone for the club, and it shows that fans are willing to go to great lengths to support their team.

Steady rise

Bandari have been on a steady rise in the past few years following concerted efforts to build a strong team and infrastructure. The club's management has invested in the team's development, bringing in experienced players and a coaching staff that has been instrumental in the club’s steady progress. The club has been active on the transfer market, signing quality players and strengthening the team.

A combination of these factors has led to Bandari’s growing progress. Everything is working right at the club, and this is a good sign for the team’s fans.