Wahome eyes further glory after second KNRC victory

Jeremiah Wahome is excited after winning his second Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) event in Mombasa last weekend.

The Ford Fiesta driver is now looking forward to the next rally which could be run in Machakos by the Kenya Motor Sports Club.

“I am really happy to have won my second rally in Mombasa. The feeling is great though I thought it was not that difficult... Catching Jasmeet Chana in the Championship will be difficult,” Wahome told Nation Sport.

Wahome is now 86 points behind Jasmeet Chana in the overall standings of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship with three more rounds remaining.

The 24-year-old driver has competed in African Rally Championship events in Rwanda, Zambia, Uganda and Tanzania.

“I competed in GoKarting Racing up until the age of 15. I did Formula BMW in Malaysia (2015), British Formula 3 in UK (2016/2017) and Asian Formula 3 in 2018,” he sums up his career.

* * * *

Three more rounds of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship are remaining. Round Seven will be organised by the Kenya Motor Sports Club on November 4 and 5 in Machakos.

Round Eight will be run by Sikh Union Club in Kiambu while the last round will be held by Kenya Racing Team at Stone Athi.

* * * *

A total 0f 63 cars have entered the East African Safari Classic Rally to be held at the end of the year.

The rally’s Clerk of the Course, Raju Chagger, will this week visit some of the rally stages to make sure all is fine. A total of 23 competitive stages will run along the route which will be over 3,500 kilometres long.

* * * *

Rwanda will stage the next round of the 2023 African Rally Championship on September 23 and 24. Eric Gakwaya will be the Clerk of the Course for the event that will have 12 competitive stages totalling 195.36 kilometres. There will be two transport sections with the total distance being 346,18 kilometres.

* * * *

Homologation Documentation are all files, documents, information and communication associated with the insurance of official approval of vehicle homologation.

Rally cars require a series of upgrades to ensure that they don’t break during the competition. Like all competition cars, a rally car features a roll cage, upgraded suspension and a strong braking system in order to pound rough roads at high speeds.

Homologation specials are cars that are made according to an exclusive recipe according to a specific motorsport sanctioning body.