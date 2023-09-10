Wahome wins Mombasa Rally

Jeremiah Wahome recorded his second career victory of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) by winning the Mombasa Rally on Sunday.

Navigated by Victor Okundi, the Ford Fiesta crew were among the only five crews to finish the event organised by the Mombasa Motor Club. The crew had recorded their first ever victory in the Rallye Sport Club round of the KNRC.



Despite finishing second overall, Jasmeet Chana and Ravi Chana need to finish in the top six of the remaining two rounds of the series to clinch their first ever Kenya National Rally Championship title.

“We are happy with our position which has helped us increase our lead in the series. We need to finish in the top six positions in the last two rounds to win the prestigious crown,” Jasmeet told Nation Sport.

The Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX crew has now extended its lead in the KNRC series to 170 points with just two rounds remaining. Wahome has 84 points.

The main rally which had attracted 12 cars, while the Clubman Rally Championship category had one finisher.

Former National Motocross champion Anthony Nielsen finished in the third position. He was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX with Riyaz Ismail.