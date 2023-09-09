McRae gets the ball rolling in Mombasa Rally

The second part of the Mombasa Rally will kick off Sunday morning.

The event officially kicked off Saturday night with two competitive stages at the Mombasa Cement Factory.

Only 12 cars have entered the main round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC).

The national championship has recently suffered from low entries in its events across the country.

The first competitive stage of the 22 kilometers Mombasa Rally was done Saturday night at 8pm. It was the first time after a long time that a stage was run at night.

The reminder of the seven stages will be done today at Mombasa Cement.

Sunday’s seven stages will include the 7km Power Stage. The event will be run on private land with closed stages. The total competitive distance will be 150km while transport will be 25km.

Jasmeet Chana currently enjoys a 67-point advantage in the 2023 KNRC standings ahead of McRae Kimathi (79) while round one winner, Jeremiah Wahome, sits in third place with 54 cumulative points.

One of the elated drivers ahead of the adrenaline-filled showpiece that will traverse the vast Vipingo terrains is Chana who is in command of the KNRC leaderboard.

Entry list

1. McRae Kimathi/Mwangi Kioni (Ford Fiesta), 2. Piero Canobbio/Absalom Aswani (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX), 3. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX), 4. Kush Patel/Mudasar Chaudry (Subaru Impreza), 5. Samman Vohra/Alfir Khan (Škoda Fabia), 6. Izhar Mirza/Kavit Dave (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX), 7. Jeremiah Wahome/Victor Okundi (Ford Fiesta), 8. Anthony Nielsen/Riyaz Ismail (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX), 9. Nilhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10), 10. Naushad Lota/Adnan Di (Subaru Impreza), 11. Tarma Abdulmalik/Anthony Gachohi (Subaru Impreza), 12. Philip Kyriazi/Gavin Laurence (Ford Escort)