Use Safari Rally success to market Kenya

Sebastien Ogier (left) and his navigator Julien Ingrassia celebrate their win during the award ceremony of the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha on June 27, 2021

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • If these trends continue, aided by better regional reach in East and Central Africa, then the Safari can be turned into a major marketing tool for the promotion of domestic and international tourism on one hand.
  • The government could use these figures to promote other sectors of the economy in need of foreign investments because sports is business as well.

Save for the General Elections and most of the time a tragic event, no other single event brought together Kenyans than the recent WRC Safari Rally.

