Truly, Kenyan athletes are our number one export

Monday night was undoubtedly one of the best days in our lives this year as Kenyans. It was a night on which our athletes dominated the World Athletics annual awards for those who have shone on the track and field as well as road races throughout this year.

Coming just a few hours before we celebrated our 60th birthday as an independent country, the awards were sort of an ode to our rich heritage as an athletics powerhouse.

Of course, when it comes to Faith Kipyegon, the grass is green and the water is wet.

There was no shred of doubt or fear that our double world record holder would be crowned queen of the track. Phenomenal doesn’t even cover what she has achieved this year. Smashing three world records in a space of two months and adding two world titles to your medal collection is not something you see every day or year.

Indeed, we are privileged to be part of a generation that witnesses this daughter of our soil push the boundaries of her limits.

The men’s category was no different. Kelvin Kiptum’s rise from an upcoming marathoner to a world record holder in a space of one year is a story worthy of a biography, autobiography, or even a documentary.

At 23 years old, the newly crowned athlete of the year for the road races has the world at his disposal. Every athletics enthusiast hopes that he will make more history as the first man to run a 42km race in under two hours.

If there ever was an award that would be specifically crafted for Faith Cherotich, it would be the Rising Star award. She is evidence that talent plus discipline equals a rapid ascension to the top.

Cherotich has continuously improved in every race she has competed in from the time she clinched bronze at the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi.

She went on to win the world title for the same competition in Cali, Colombia last year as she bowed out of junior competitions with a bang.

Considering she clinched bronze in the women’s 3,000 metres steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest this year, it would be no surprise if she is crowned world champion in Tokyo in 2025— if she continues on the same career trajectory.

The same goes for Emmanuel Wanyonyi who has been christened by some as the second coming of David Rudisha. The male Rising Star of the year came onto the world stage on a high, winning the World Under-20 800m title in 2021 in a world record time for this level of competition.

He has shone on the Diamond League circuit this year, overshadowing some of the most established stars of the two-lap race. Little wonder that he narrowly missed out on the world title in Budapest, having to contend with silver. Indeed, he will be a man to watch out for at next year’s Olympics in Paris as well as at the World Championships in Tokyo.

We salute this ambassadors who have represented us exemplary at the international level. May these accolades on Monday night inspire them to fly to greater heights.